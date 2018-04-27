(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Forces Pacific and U.S. 3rd Fleet kicked off the 26th iteration of Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2018 in areas around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity which fosters and sustains cooperative relationships between participants, critical to ensuring the safety and security of the world's largest ocean. RIMPAC 2018 is also the world's largest international maritime exercise which includes 26 different nations with over 50 ships and submarines, 200 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1918,
    Brig. Gen. James Harbord, the Commanding General of the 4th Marine Brigade, notified American Expeditionary Force Headquarters that Belleau Wood was "now U.S. Marine Corps entirely." After 20 days of rigorous combat, and at a cost of over 4,000 casualties, the 4th Brigade of Marines had proven to the world its fighting heart.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

