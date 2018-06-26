Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The 31st Annual Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium was held June 21st and 22nd , at the San Diego Convention Center where more than 1,200 service members, both men and women, gathered to discuss current issues in the military. The Marine Corps sent more than 200 officer and enlisted Marines, more than three times previous years, coinciding with the Marine Women’s Centennial. Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn Walters and the Commander of Marine Forces Cyber Command, Maj. Gen. Lori Reynolds, the Corps’ senior female Marine led service specific discussions for the Marine Corps. Maj. Gen Reynolds spoke on the history and importance of the symposium:



"It really began as a professional development opportunity for women. Gives them resources and tools and mentorship opportunities for women in the service to come together and work through common challenges and issues. Just a testament to, I think, to women in the service and how far we've come in 100 years and it was a great event."



