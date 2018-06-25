(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Forces Pacific, along over 1,400 other troops from 25 other countries, kicked off Exercise Khaan Quest 2018 with a ceremony at Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, June 14th. Khaan Quest, now in its 16th iteration, is a multinational peace-support operations exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and will consist of a multitude of field training events aimed at developing common tactics, techniques, and procedures, which strengthen the mutual relationships of the militaries involved.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1966 during the Vietnam War,
    Operation Jay began about 30 kilometers northwest of Hue, and lasted nine days. 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines landed due north of the North Vietnamese position, and the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines landed south of the enemy's position. Caught in between the two Marine units, the enemy suffered major casualties during the fighting.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads.

