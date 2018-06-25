(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VADM Peters: Increasing Readiness and Speed

    VADM Peters: Increasing Readiness and Speed

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2018

    Audio by Mikel Lauren Proulx 

    Naval Air Systems Command

    VADM Peters talks about opportunities to take readiness and speed to new levels of performance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2018
    Date Posted: 06.25.2018 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52674
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105771564.mp3
    Length: 00:15:20
    Composer Navair Visual Information
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Peters: Increasing Readiness and Speed, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT