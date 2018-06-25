VADM Peters talks about opportunities to take readiness and speed to new levels of performance.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2018 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52674
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105771564.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:20
|Composer
|Navair Visual Information
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VADM Peters: Increasing Readiness and Speed, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT