    Strong Europe Update_4th CAB Arrival

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    06.21.2018

    Audio by Anthony Sweeney 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Radio PSA:

    Arrival of the 4th CAB from Ft. Carson Colorado in Europe as part of the Army's heel to toe rotations in support of Atlantic Resolve.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2018 17:20
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Europe Update_4th CAB Arrival, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    #StrongEurope
    #USArmyEurope
    #FirstinSupport

