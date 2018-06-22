(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Systems Command recently awarded a contract to BAE Systems to produce and deliver the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, effectively modernizing the Marine Corps’ ground combat element. The new contract will allow BAE Systems to build 30 low-rate production ACV's, which will start delivering in the fall of 2019, beginning the transition of a portion of the Corps's Assault Amphibious Vehicle fleet. The ACV is an eight-wheeled vehicle with landward maneuverability and mobility that is superior to that of the AAV. It will be outfitted with a precision weapons station for enhanced lethality and a robust swim capability. I Marine Expeditionary Force will be the first to receive the new ACV when fielding starts in the fourth quarter of 2020, with full operational capability scheduled for 2023.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1954,
    President Dwight Eisenhower authorized the use of the current official U.S. Marine Corps Seal.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2018
    Category: Newscasts
