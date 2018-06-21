Today's story: Green Flag West combines the capabilities of the Air Force and Army as a multi-domain fighting force.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2018 11:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52624
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105763117.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT