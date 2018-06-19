(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, in conjunction with the Royal Thai Navy, began the 24th iteration of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise series in Pattaya, Thailand, June 14th. CARAT is at multi-nation exercise-series, organized in bilateral phases with regional nations, and is designed to enhance capabilities in a broad spectrum of naval operations. The exercise series features cooperative evolutions that highlight the ability of partner nations to work together towards the common goal of ensuring a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific environment.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Brigade, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, participated in a small-arms close-quarters training range, June 12th, at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. This type of training allows the Marines to become more proficient with their weapons, which showcases to foreign militaries how Marine's are combat efficient.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2018
    Date Posted: 06.19.2018 14:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52609
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105756655.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

