Air Force Radio News 19 June 2018 A

Today's story: U.S. Air Forces Central Command released an update on operations conducted in the month of May. In Afghanistan, C-17s and C-130s dropped more than 190,000 pounds to support U.S. and Afghan ground troops.
Date Taken:
|06.19.2018
Date Posted:
|06.19.2018 13:07
