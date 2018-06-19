(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 19 June 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: U.S. Air Forces Central Command released an update on operations conducted in the month of May. In Afghanistan, C-17s and C-130s dropped more than 190,000 pounds to support U.S. and Afghan ground troops.

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    NATO
    C-17
    AFCENT
    Airpower summary
    Afghanistan
    C-130
    ISIS
    Operation Freedom Sentinel
    AFRN

