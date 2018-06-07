(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2018

    JAPAN

    06.18.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the USNS Mercy ports in Tokyo and Exercise Khaan Quest 2018 kicks off.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2018
    Date Posted: 06.18.2018 19:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52598
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105754262.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    USNS Mercy
    Mongolia
    Pacific Partnership 2018
    Exercise Khaan Quest 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT