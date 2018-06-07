Pacific Pulse: June 7, 2018

On this Pacific Pulse, the USNS Mercy ports in Tokyo and Exercise Khaan Quest 2018 kicks off.
|06.18.2018
|06.18.2018 19:48
|Newscasts
|2018
