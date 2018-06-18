(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, visited Marines and sailors with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard USS Essex, June 9th, while underway in the Pacific Ocean. The visit came while the Marines and sailors were conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise, which is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies their ability to conduct military operations at sea and project power ashore during their upcoming deployment in summer of 2018.

    Over in Europe,
    Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 542 participated in Exercise Fjord Fury in Bodo, Norway, June 13th. Fjord Fury is designed to conduct combined training with NATO allied forces, foster relationships with host and partner nations, and improve combined combat readiness.

    Also in the news
    The U.S. Navy Corpsmen celebrated their 120th birthday on June 17th. The Navy Corpsmen were officially recognized by an act of congress in 1898, and have served alongside Marines in combat ever since.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

