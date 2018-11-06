(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180611-Radio Newscast

    180611-Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    06.11.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Anika Lewis 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Naval Hospital recently opened the Simulated Healthcare Advanced Practice Environment, or SHAPE, Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2018
    Date Posted: 06.20.2018 00:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52584
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105751314.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180611-Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Center
    SHAPE
    U.S. Naval Hospital
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT