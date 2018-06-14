(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180614-Radio Newscast

    180614-Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    06.14.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Anika Lewis 

    AFN Okinawa

    Stephanie Sullivan from American Red Cross talks about a new dental assistant program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2018
    Date Posted: 06.20.2018 00:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52580
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105751310.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180614-Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Japan
    Program
    American Red Cross
    Dental
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT