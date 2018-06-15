(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Distinguished Flying Cross was presented to Captain's John Nygard and Salvador Cruze, 79th Fighter Squadron Instructor Pilots, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 June 2018 B, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

