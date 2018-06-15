(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    06.15.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion participated in Exercise Inochi No Onjin in Okinawa, Japan, June 8th. During Inochi No Onjin, which means “lifesaver” in Japanese, Marines and Sailors refined casualty care techniques through a series of simulated casualty evacuations. Cmdr. Ronald Schoonover, 3rd Medical Battalion Commanding Officer, said:

    "The focus of this FTX is on patient movement. So every time we go to the field, be it here on Okinawa, we always practice our mission essential tasks, which are: communications with the frontline units or the aircraft delivering the unit, triaging the patient, treating the patient appropriately throughout the medical capabilities that we have inside, and then transporting the patients to the next higher echelon on care."

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1979,
    Col. Valeria Hilgart assumed duty as chief of staff of Marine Corps Logistic Base Albany, becoming the first female Marine to assume duty of a major command.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads!

    Date Taken: 06.15.2018
    Date Posted: 06.15.2018 14:48
