On this Pacific Pulse, Misawa Aircraft get an inspection, CARAT Thailand kicks off, and Okinawa Marines speak to Japanese locals.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2018 20:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52554
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105744957.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse-: June 18 2018, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT