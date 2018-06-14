(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 June 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Chilean Air Force trained with a Mobile Training Team from Air Forces Southern in Chile on Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery from may 13th to June 8th. An Emerging Infectious Diseases Training Event recently concluded in Panama during the New Horizons 2018 humanitarian training exercise.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

