Today's stories: The Chilean Air Force trained with a Mobile Training Team from Air Forces Southern in Chile on Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery from may 13th to June 8th. An Emerging Infectious Diseases Training Event recently concluded in Panama during the New Horizons 2018 humanitarian training exercise.
|06.14.2018
|06.14.2018 14:00
|Newscasts
|52545
|1806/DOD_105743259.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
