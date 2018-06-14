Marine Minute

Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, concluded the newly adopted Marine Corps Battle Skills Test Program, June 8th. The BST is a structured approach to refreshing and maintaining the basic skills which make the Marine Corps unique. Col. John Atkinson, commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion HQMC, said.



"There's a reason why; Motor Transport Marines, Military Policeman, Artilleryman, Maintainers, Cooks - are running convoys , security patrols , and defensive positions all throughout the last fifteen years of combat. It's because 'Every Marine is a Riflemen' is not just a cliché saying it's part of our warrior ethos, it's part of who we are as Marines."



This week in Marine Corps history in 1971,

Pfc. Raymond Clausen Jr. was awarded the Congressional Medal Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War. Clausen, a CH-46 crewmember, observed a platoon of Marines trapped in a minefield taking heavy enemy fire. After landing in the minefield, Clausen left the safety of his aircraft six different times in order to rescue his fellow Marines.



