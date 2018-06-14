(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Hall and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, concluded the newly adopted Marine Corps Battle Skills Test Program, June 8th. The BST is a structured approach to refreshing and maintaining the basic skills which make the Marine Corps unique. Col. John Atkinson, commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion HQMC, said.

    (SB)
    "There's a reason why; Motor Transport Marines, Military Policeman, Artilleryman, Maintainers, Cooks - are running convoys , security patrols , and defensive positions all throughout the last fifteen years of combat. It's because 'Every Marine is a Riflemen' is not just a cliché saying it's part of our warrior ethos, it's part of who we are as Marines."

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1971,
    Pfc. Raymond Clausen Jr. was awarded the Congressional Medal Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War. Clausen, a CH-46 crewmember, observed a platoon of Marines trapped in a minefield taking heavy enemy fire. After landing in the minefield, Clausen left the safety of his aircraft six different times in order to rescue his fellow Marines.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2018
    Date Posted: 06.14.2018 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52543
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105743116.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Nathan Hall and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Medal of Honor
    Virginia
    CH-46
    Vietnam War
    Riflemen
    DMA
    Heroism
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Aviation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MOH
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Base
    BST
    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    H&S BN
    HQMC
    Warrior Ethos
    Headquarters Marine Corps
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    MCBQ
    DMAMAMM
    Battle Skills Test Program
    Col. John Atkinson
    1971
    Pfc. Raymond Clausen Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT