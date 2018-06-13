Marine Minute

Marines with 2nd Marine Division wrapped up a live-fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 6th. This type of training gives Marines an opportunity to increase their proficiency in executing effective fire support missions in the future. 2nd Lt. Matt Robinson, 3/6 Marines weapons platoon commander, spoke about the importance of the exercise.



"We've done it in computer simulations, but this is the first time where if you don't get that mission out on time that rotary wing is gonna be out of gas and back on station, but the stakes are up and they're higher and so if you don't execute in a timely manner you've basically wasted your opportunity and there's not really a redo. This week was very beneficial in terms of that. We're definitely a closer unit and so we are better because we know each other better and we can work much more efficient.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1991,

Marines from Okinawa and Marine Barracks Subic Bay, in the Philippines, evacuated 20,000 Americans after the volcanic Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines.



