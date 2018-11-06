(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Hall and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games wrapped up with a closing ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 9th. After a week of competition, more than 608 medals were presented for over 11 events to athletes from the Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, U.S. Special Operations Command, as well as the United Kingdom, Australian and Canadian armed forces. This type of competition promotes recovery and rehabilitation for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans, through adaptive sport participation. Ret. Marine Staff Sgt. and Team Marine Corps participant, Danielle Pothoof, spoke about the game's underlying message of self-reliance and perseverance.

    SB(00:10:45)

    “So just because you have an illness or injury or your wounded, that doesn't stop you. That's not the end of your life. You have the ability to change your ways and steer your life in a totally different direction. You know, don't give up.”

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2018
    Date Posted: 06.11.2018 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Nathan Hall and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

