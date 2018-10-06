From the Kentucky Army National Guard, Army Cpt Paul Chandler, Cdr Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery explains the type of training his unit is conducting and what if means for them to be in Lithuania. Saber Strike 18 is a U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2018 12:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52499
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105727442.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 623rd Field Artillery conduct HIMARS training - Saber Strike 18 (Radio), by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
