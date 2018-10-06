623rd Field Artillery conduct HIMARS training - Saber Strike 18 (Radio)

From the Kentucky Army National Guard, Army Cpt Paul Chandler, Cdr Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery explains the type of training his unit is conducting and what if means for them to be in Lithuania. Saber Strike 18 is a U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners.