    623rd Field Artillery conduct HIMARS training - Saber Strike 18 (Radio)

    LITHUANIA

    06.10.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    From the Kentucky Army National Guard, Army Cpt Paul Chandler, Cdr Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery explains the type of training his unit is conducting and what if means for them to be in Lithuania. Saber Strike 18 is a U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2018
    Date Posted: 06.12.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52499
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105727442.mp3
    Length: 00:01:23
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 623rd Field Artillery conduct HIMARS training - Saber Strike 18 (Radio), by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    U.S. Army Europe
    Army
    Lithuania
    Saber Strike 18
    623 Field Artillery Regiment

