An F-15C Eagle crashed off the coast of Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2018 00:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52493
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105726902.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180612 - Radio Newscast, by PFC Garrison Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
