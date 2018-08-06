Marine Minute

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort aided the United Kingdom’s 617 Squadron “Dambusters” in transitioning their F-35B Lightning II aircraft from MCAS Beaufort to Royal Air Force Base Marham, England, June 6th. The transition signifies the shift to next generation air power for an ally of the Marine Corps.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1995,

40 Marines rescued a shot down U.S. Air Force pilot in Bosnia-Herzegovina [HERZA-GOVEEEN-YAH] during Operation Deny Flight.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Corps MSgt. Eric England, one of the deadliest snipers in Marine Corps history, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, June 4th. England was known for his 98 confirmed kills in only 7 months of service while serving with 3rd Marine Divison during the Vietnam War. He passed away of natural causes April 7th, 2018. Rest easy MSgt. OoRah!



