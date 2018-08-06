(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort aided the United Kingdom’s 617 Squadron “Dambusters” in transitioning their F-35B Lightning II aircraft from MCAS Beaufort to Royal Air Force Base Marham, England, June 6th. The transition signifies the shift to next generation air power for an ally of the Marine Corps.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1995,
    40 Marines rescued a shot down U.S. Air Force pilot in Bosnia-Herzegovina [HERZA-GOVEEEN-YAH] during Operation Deny Flight.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Corps MSgt. Eric England, one of the deadliest snipers in Marine Corps history, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, June 4th. England was known for his 98 confirmed kills in only 7 months of service while serving with 3rd Marine Divison during the Vietnam War. He passed away of natural causes April 7th, 2018. Rest easy MSgt. OoRah!

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2018
    Date Posted: 06.11.2018 09:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52470
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105719517.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Arlington National Cemetery
    History
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MCAS Beaufort
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    F-35B lightning II aircraft
    Operation Deny Flight
    MSgt. Eric England

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT