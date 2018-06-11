On this Pacific Pulse Soldiers in Hawaii train to counteract volcanic toxic gases, Pacific Angel 2018 kicks off and typhoon season has begun.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2018 23:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52467
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105717108.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 11, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT