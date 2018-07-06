Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines from across the Corps are encouraged to register for the 2018 High Intensity Tactical Training, or "HITT", Championship Competition. The HITT Championship is an annual event that brings the top male and female athletes from each region to compete for best HITT athlete in the Corps. Competitors are vigorously challenged on both their mental and physical capabilities. The 2018 HITT Championship qualifying events are currently taking place on participating installations until June 30th. Check out the Marine Corps' HITT facebook page for more information on how to register.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 participated in an aerial resupply training mission at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, June 5th. This type of training gives Marines the ability to provide supplies faster and more safely in support of future operations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to never drive distracted, we need everyone in the fight!