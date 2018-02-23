On this Pacific Pulse Exercise Cope North is ramping up on the Marianas Islands and Exercise Cobra Gold focuses on non-combatants.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2018 23:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52445
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105711641.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 23, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
