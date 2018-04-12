(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: April 12, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: April 12, 2018

    JAPAN

    04.12.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    Japan activates a new amphibious unit and both U.S. and Japanese Airmen at Misawa are training to save lives and resources.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2018
    Date Posted: 06.06.2018 23:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52440
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105711633.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 12, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa
    JSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT