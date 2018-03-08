On this Pacific Pulse U.S. Soldiers train with U.N. counterparts in Bangladesh, F-35B’s deploy with the USS Wasp and Marines train for arctic weather.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2018 23:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52436
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105711629.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 8, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT