Today's story: Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines teamed up for Exercise Red Flag Rescue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. The two week exercise allowed the servicemembers the chance to gain realistic combat rescue training experience.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2018 14:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52422
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105709827.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 06 June 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT