    180606-Newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Soldiers with the 835th Transportation Battalion unloaded supplies being moved to Naha Port Facilities from Tengan Port.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2018
    Date Posted: 06.06.2018 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52409
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105707348.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180606-Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Okinawa
    Soilders
    Naha Port
    835th Transportation Battalion
    Tengan Port

