    180605-Newscast

    180605-Newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Okinawa

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley ceremoniously passed command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force to Col. Ronald Braney during a transfer of command ceremony.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2018
    Date Posted: 06.06.2018 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Ceremony
    3rd MLG
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    Command Change

