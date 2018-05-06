Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.



The Center for Strategic & International Studies in conjunction with the United States Naval Institute hosted a round table event at the CSIS Headquarters in Washington D.C., June 4th. The purpose of the discussion was to better understand the Marine Corps’ intentions for topics such as better enabling the Marine Air Ground Task Force’s deployment capabilities and implementing modernized learning techniques. During the discussion, senior military leaders, spoke about the importance of future cyber warfare operations.



Also in the Corps,



The 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games officially kicked off with an opening ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2nd. Approximately 265 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans representing teams from the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command are participating in the competition which promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.