KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- This is the weekly 21st Theater Sustainment Command radio show from 4 June, 2018 that aired on AFN Kaiserslautern.
The guests were, CPT Isaac Brown and CPT Jessica Mendoza from Baumholder Law Center.
This work, 21st TSC Radio Show: 04 June, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
