(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 04 June 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 04 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: This year's 2018 Warrior Games have officially started in Colorado Springs, Colorado. during the opening ceremony, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein spoke about the warriors competing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2018
    Date Posted: 06.04.2018 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52358
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105699986.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSAF
    opening ceremony
    gen
    joint warfighting
    David Goldfein
    AFRN
    warrior games 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT