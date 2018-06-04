Today's story: This year's 2018 Warrior Games have officially started in Colorado Springs, Colorado. during the opening ceremony, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein spoke about the warriors competing.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2018 12:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52358
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105699986.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT