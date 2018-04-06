(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    06.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently participating in Exercise Baltic Operations 2018 around areas in and near the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS is the premier maritime-focused exercise of the Baltic Region, now in its 46th iteration, and is designed to enhance military relationships and improve overall coordination between the U.S. and it's regional partners.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, along with other U.S. service members and service members from 19 other NATO-allied partnered nations, kicked off Exercise Saber Strike 18 with an opening ceremony at Adazi Military Base in Latvia, June 2nd. Saber Strike is a large, annual two-week U.S. joint and multinational exercise conducted at various training locations in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, and prepares participating nations to respond to regional crisis, effectively enhancing their NATO alliance.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

