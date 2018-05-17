(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Kunsan Radio - MWD

    AFN Kunsan Radio - MWD

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2018

    Audio by Spc. Tomarius Roberts 

    AFN Kunsan

    The Military Working Dog has a combination of keen sense of smell, endurance, speed, strength, courage, intelligence and adaptability to almost any climatic condition.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2018
    Date Posted: 06.04.2018 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52297
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105698065.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - MWD, by SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    Working
    Wolf Pack
    Military
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Exercise
    Search
    Dog
    Training

    • LEAVE A COMMENT