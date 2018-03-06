(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saber Strike Opening Ceremony | Radio

    LITHUANIA

    06.03.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Edward Salcedo 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    The opening ceremony for Saber Strike 2018 occurred at the Lithuania Defense Staff Headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania, 03 June 2018. The ceremony included a flag raising and remarks from BG Richard Coffman.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Strike Opening Ceremony | Radio, by SGT Edward Salcedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Lithuania
    USAREUR
    Saber Strike
    USArmyEurope
    DMA Europe/Africa
    Saber Strike 18

