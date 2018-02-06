(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd MLG bids fair winds and following seas to Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley ceremoniously passed command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force to Col. Ronald Braney during a transfer of command ceremony June 1, 2018 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Conley is a native of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Braney is a native of Manlius, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

