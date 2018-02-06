3rd MLG bids fair winds and following seas to Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Conley

Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley ceremoniously passed command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force to Col. Ronald Braney during a transfer of command ceremony June 1, 2018 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Conley is a native of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Braney is a native of Manlius, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)