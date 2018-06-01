(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 01 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen from the 23rd Wing visited the Devil Raiders of the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in a rescue operations exercise. Also, Air Force Materiel Command met their strategic savings objective for the second year in a row.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 June 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Devil Raiders
    AFMC
    AFRN

