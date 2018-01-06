Marine Minute

Eight U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 268, arrived in East Arm Wharf, in Darwin, Australia, May 29th. The aircraft are scheduled to act as the aviation combat element of the 2018 Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, which is the the seventh and largest rotation to date.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and sailors celebrated Sgt. Rafael Peralta’s memory with a 10-nautical mile relay run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 1st. Marine Sgt. Rafael Peralta was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic action against anti-coalition forces during the Second Battle of Fallujah, Nov.15, 2004.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1900,

U.S. Marines reached the Chinese capital of Beijing to defend the Legation Quarter and the American and allied ambassadors from the Boxer rebellion.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil