Program Executive Office Land Systems Marine Corps in conjunction with Combat Development and Integration hosted a display of recently-developed Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities at the Pentagon, May 30th. The display provided military leadership a firsthand look at some of the evolving technologies across the Corps, as they continue to aggressively pursue the most viable, mobile, and combat ready Counter-UAS solutions in support of deployed Marines and critical facilities around the world. During the demo, the compact laser weapon system, Utility Task Vehicle, and Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, were all on display. Maj. Ho Lee, Military Deputy for Ground Based Air Defense Program Office at PEO Land Systems, spoke about what the future of Counter-UAS in the Corps holds.



"So we're looking at right now, FY-20 to transition at least the "MADIS" MATV-variant to replace some of the Legacy Fighter Unit Vehicles, Section Unit Vehicles that the LAD community has."



