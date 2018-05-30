Marine minute

I'm Sergeant Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.



Fleet Week New York 2018 came to a conclusion with the ships departing New York Harbor, May 29th. Events took place across the city as New Yorkers opened their home to America’s sea services for the 30th year. National television shows, such as "Fox and Friends", hosted several events, including obstacle courses and the annual Fleet Week Tug-o-War. The USO partnered with different organizations throughout the city, providing unique opportunities to service members like “Operation That’s My Dress” and a tour of the NFL headquarters. Marines and Sailors partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing, and yet again the Marine's Battle Color Detachment stole the city's hearts with their amazing performance in Times Square. Thank you New York, and look forward to next year's Fleet Week New York for more unique opportunities to interact with the nation's sea services.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; Remember to never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!