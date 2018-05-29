Today's story: More than 700 Combat Search and Rescue Personnel from across the DOD participated in the first RED-FLAG RESCUE.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2018 15:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52248
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105678993.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 29 May 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT