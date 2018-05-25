(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 May 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Memorial Day marks the start of the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign. Also, an Air Force Civil Engineer team at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California earned top honors in the 2018 Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards program for their commitment to innovative, green and restoration techniques.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 May 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

