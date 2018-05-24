Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.



Fleet Week New York is officially underway! Nearly every year since 1984,

New York's time-honored celebration of the sea services, now in its 30th

year, remains as an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York

and the surrounding tri-state area to meet sailors, Marines and Coast

Guardsmen, as well as witness, firsthand, the latest capabilities of today's

maritime forces.



Among the events for this year's celebration are the Parade of Ships,

featuring the USS Arlington, HMCS Moncton and USCGC Richard Snyder, Marine

Corps martial arts demonstrations, Marine Day in Brooklyn's Prospect Parks

and a performance by the Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment in Times

Square.



