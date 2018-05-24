(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Cedric Haller 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.

    Fleet Week New York is officially underway! Nearly every year since 1984,
    New York's time-honored celebration of the sea services, now in its 30th
    year, remains as an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York
    and the surrounding tri-state area to meet sailors, Marines and Coast
    Guardsmen, as well as witness, firsthand, the latest capabilities of today's
    maritime forces.

    Among the events for this year's celebration are the Parade of Ships,
    featuring the USS Arlington, HMCS Moncton and USCGC Richard Snyder, Marine
    Corps martial arts demonstrations, Marine Day in Brooklyn's Prospect Parks
    and a performance by the Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment in Times
    Square.

    Be sure to visit Marines.mil for the latest news and updates for Fleet Week
    New York.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil: As we celebrate Memorial Day this weekend remember to make good decisions and never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!

