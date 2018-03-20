Date Taken: 03.20.2018 Date Posted: 05.23.2018 21:57 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52216 Filename: 1805/DOD_105662086.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Kunsan Spot - Col Honchul GOV Shutdown Message, by TSgt Nicholas Filip, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.