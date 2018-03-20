A message about the potential government shutdown in March 2018.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2018 21:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52216
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105662086.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Spot - Col Honchul GOV Shutdown Message, by TSgt Nicholas Filip, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT