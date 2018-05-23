Marine Minute

I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.



Marine Barracks Washington is in search a new drill master. The drill master

is tasked with supervising the maintenance of ceremonial excellence, to

include all funerals and memorial ceremonies in the National Capitol

Region.



Marines eligible for this position must be volunteers who hold, or are

selected for the ranks of gunnery sergeant or master sergeant, must be at

least a high school graduate with a minimum GT score of 105, possess

unquestionable moral character, superlative leadership, exceptional

organizational skills and the capacity to serve as an uncompromising example

for others to emulate. Qualified volunteers must submit nomination packages

no later than 1 June for screeing selection.



For more information the eligibility and selection process, please refer to

MARADMIN 149/18.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to

