I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.
Marine Barracks Washington is in search a new drill master. The drill master
is tasked with supervising the maintenance of ceremonial excellence, to
include all funerals and memorial ceremonies in the National Capitol
Region.
Marines eligible for this position must be volunteers who hold, or are
selected for the ranks of gunnery sergeant or master sergeant, must be at
least a high school graduate with a minimum GT score of 105, possess
unquestionable moral character, superlative leadership, exceptional
organizational skills and the capacity to serve as an uncompromising example
for others to emulate. Qualified volunteers must submit nomination packages
no later than 1 June for screeing selection.
For more information the eligibility and selection process, please refer to
MARADMIN 149/18.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
Marines.mil: remember to never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.
Marine Barracks Washington is in search a new drill master. The drill master
is tasked with supervising the maintenance of ceremonial excellence, to
include all funerals and memorial ceremonies in the National Capitol
Region.
Marines eligible for this position must be volunteers who hold, or are
selected for the ranks of gunnery sergeant or master sergeant, must be at
least a high school graduate with a minimum GT score of 105, possess
unquestionable moral character, superlative leadership, exceptional
organizational skills and the capacity to serve as an uncompromising example
for others to emulate. Qualified volunteers must submit nomination packages
no later than 1 June for screeing selection.
For more information the eligibility and selection process, please refer to
MARADMIN 149/18.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
Marines.mil: remember to never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2018 13:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52212
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105660282.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Cedric Haller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT