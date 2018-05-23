(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Cedric Haller 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Barracks Washington is in search a new drill master. The drill master
    is tasked with supervising the maintenance of ceremonial excellence, to
    include all funerals and memorial ceremonies in the National Capitol
    Region.

    Marines eligible for this position must be volunteers who hold, or are
    selected for the ranks of gunnery sergeant or master sergeant, must be at
    least a high school graduate with a minimum GT score of 105, possess
    unquestionable moral character, superlative leadership, exceptional
    organizational skills and the capacity to serve as an uncompromising example
    for others to emulate. Qualified volunteers must submit nomination packages
    no later than 1 June for screeing selection.

    For more information the eligibility and selection process, please refer to
    MARADMIN 149/18.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
    Marines.mil: remember to never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Cedric Haller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

