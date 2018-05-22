Marine Minute

Exercise Red Dagger is underway at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group,

partnered with the 131st Commando Squadron of the British Army.



Fort Indiantown Gap provides the ideal training environment for the Marines

and Commandos to enhance their skill sets in combat pistol training,

offensive and defensive military operations on urbanized terrain, or MOUT,

and a series of vertical and horizontal engineering and welding projects.



Maj. Timothy McGovney, company commander for 6th ESB said, "It's important

to continue this integrated training in order to shoot, move, and

communicate together. Both nations have different capabilities and equipment

that we can bring to the table to accomplish the same mission."



The exercise will conclude May 25.



