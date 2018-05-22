(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Cedric Haller 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sgt. Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.

    Exercise Red Dagger is underway at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.
    Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group,
    partnered with the 131st Commando Squadron of the British Army.

    Fort Indiantown Gap provides the ideal training environment for the Marines
    and Commandos to enhance their skill sets in combat pistol training,
    offensive and defensive military operations on urbanized terrain, or MOUT,
    and a series of vertical and horizontal engineering and welding projects.

    Maj. Timothy McGovney, company commander for 6th ESB said, "It's important
    to continue this integrated training in order to shoot, move, and
    communicate together. Both nations have different capabilities and equipment
    that we can bring to the table to accomplish the same mission."

    The exercise will conclude May 25.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
    Marines.mil: remember to never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Sgt Cedric Haller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

