Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal relinquished the sword of office of I Marine

Expeditionary Force sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield,

Friday, May 18. Sergeant Major Kasal was appointed I MEF sergeant major in

2015 and is most recognized for receiving the Navy Cross for heroic actions

during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Over in Europe, U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa,

along with service members from Finland and Norway, wrapped up Exercise

Arrow 18 in Finland, which took place from May 15-18. Exercise Arrow

is an annual multi-national exercise with the purpose of training platoon-to

battalion-sized mechanized infantry, artillery, and mortar field-training

skills with a live fire exercise.



