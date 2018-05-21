(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Cedric Haller 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Cedric Haller with your Marine Minute.

    Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal relinquished the sword of office of I Marine
    Expeditionary Force sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield,
    Friday, May 18. Sergeant Major Kasal was appointed I MEF sergeant major in
    2015 and is most recognized for receiving the Navy Cross for heroic actions
    during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    Over in Europe, U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa,
    along with service members from Finland and Norway, wrapped up Exercise
    Arrow 18 in Finland, which took place from May 15-18. Exercise Arrow
    is an annual multi-national exercise with the purpose of training platoon-to
    battalion-sized mechanized infantry, artillery, and mortar field-training
    skills with a live fire exercise.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
    Marines.mil: remember to never drive distracted, we need you in the fight!

    AUDIO INFO

