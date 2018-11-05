(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180517 - Radio Newscast

    180517 - Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    05.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Just like people, animals need to see the doctor. Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to Kadena Air Base where military working dogs are getting their check-ups.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2018
    Date Posted: 05.20.2018 23:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52187
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105647993.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180517 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    Military Working Dogs
    Veterinary
    Army
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT